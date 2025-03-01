Over $35K Lottery Prize Won In Benson

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone in Benson is a lot richer after Wednesday night. The Minnesota Lottery says someone in Benson won over $37,000 in the North 5 game on February 26th.

The winning ticket was bought at the Food Shop located on 1331 Minnesota Avenue. North 5 is the only Minnesota Lottery game that is drawn every day of the week. Tickets are $1 to play, and the jackpot starts at $25,000 and grows until it is won.

Unless the winner decides to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of September 2021, the names and cities of winners above $10,000 are private data.

