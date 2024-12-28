Person In California Wins $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The three-month Mega Millions Lottery drought is over. One person in California won the estimated $1.22 billion prize in Friday night's drawing.
The lucky winner matched all six numbers at an odds of 1 in over 302 million. The winning numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, and 55 with the Mega Ball of 6. The winning ticket was sold at a Sunshine Food and Gas Station in Cottonwood, CA. The winner can claim the prize as $1.22 billion in annual payouts or choose the more common one-time cash payout of about $550 million.
Five additional people won $1 million as Match 5 winners by matching all five white balls. The $1.22 billion jackpot was the 5th largest in Mega Millions history. The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday as it resets to the default $20 million prize.
