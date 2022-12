Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $785 Million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot climbs again.

No tickets matched all six numbers to claim the top prize in Friday's drawing. Those numbers were 1,3,6,44, and 51 with a Mega Ball of 7.

The jackpot now stands at $785 million, making it the fourth largest in the game's history. The top prize has an estimated cash option of $395 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will happen Tuesday night.

