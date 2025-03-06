Great River Children’s Museum To Offer Much More Than Exhibits

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum will offer much more than just its exhibits when it opens.

It will include a 1,500-square-foot temporary exhibit gallery where they will be able to showcase traveling exhibits from other museums or create their own exhibits.

Communications Specialist Hailey Thielen says the rooftop deck is also expected to be a popular place.

It has amazing views. It'll have a view of our indoor climber, if you look to the west you'll have a great view of Lake George, if you look to the east you'll have a view of downtown St. Cloud. You can rent out this area in the future for things like birthday parties or corporate celebrations or anything.

Thielen says the rooftop will also feature art by local artists.

Thielen says their programming space will be very busy.

Our programming space is kind of the hub for things like hands-on workshops, education programs, guest speakers, and special events. We have a programming room specifically with a teaching kitchen for families to explore cooking and nutrition through workshops and demonstrations. They might learn about cultural cuisine, healthy eating, or the science of food.

Thielen says community members will be able to share their talents or hobbies in the programming space.

The Great River Children's Museum will also have wellness rooms for anyone who might need a few moments to rest, and sensory accessories that you'll be able to check out at the front desk like noise-canceling headphones, light-blocking glasses, and fidget objects.

There will be a dining area with food and beverages available to buy in the museum store. The museum store will also have toys, books, and apparel for purchase.

Get our free mobile app

The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud is scheduled to open by late spring.

Twice a month a representative from the Great River Children's Museum is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON highlighting different areas of the museum.

READ RELATED ARTICLES