Great River Children’s Museum Hosting Grand Opening This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children’s Museum opened to the public early this month, but this weekend, they are hosting their official grand opening.

Hands-On Activities

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they’ll have some special hands-on experiences throughout the museum, including rock painting, collaborative art, sidewalk chalk art, giant bricks, and origami boat making.

Giveaways

The Children’s Museum will also have special giveaways each day, including a free GRCM logo cookie for the first 250 guests on Friday, free Jupiter Moon Ice Cream from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and free freeze pops on Sunday.

Food trucks and cottage caterers will also be set up each day outside the museum.

Museum Hours

Great River Children’s Museum is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Daily general admission tickets are $14 for all ages. Reduced price tickets of $5 are available for families receiving SNAP or WIC benefits through the Museums for All program.

