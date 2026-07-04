SARTELL (WJON News) -- Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell has new owners.

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Blackberry Ridge Golf Blackberry Ridge Golf

The club has been purchased by Central Minnesota business owners Joshua Carpenter and Rick Burski.

In a news release announcing the sale of the course, they say,

"Blackberry Ridge was built by brothers Donnie and Veryl Fenlason on the land where they grew up and was designed by renowned golf course architect Joel Goldstrand. Following the passing of Donnie and Veryl, their vision was carried forward by their wives, Kittie and Linda Fenlason, who opened and operated the course together. Wes Fenlason, who had been involved with Blackberry Ridge since its beginning, continued helping lead the business before stepping into ownership alongside his mother, Kittie, following Linda's retirement. Together, they have proudly carried on the Fenlason family's legacy for the past 25 years."

Joshua Carpenter is the owner of Carpenter Family Foods and Dana's Kitchen & Catering food trucks. He also has experience in business development and real estate investment.

Rick Burski is the owner of Burski Excavating.

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Current operations, including tee times, memberships, leagues, tournaments, weddings, dining, and all scheduled events, will continue without interruption throughout the ownership transition.

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