Valleyfair Temporarily Shuts Down Three Rides Due to Flooding

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Valleyfair has temporarily shut down three rides due to flooding.

The amusement park says these rides are Excaliber, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade. The vast majority of the rest of the park is above the current projected crest.

Valleyfair's parking areas also have been impacted by the flooding. Visitors are being asked to utilize other options like the Canterbury Park Overflow lot, Park and Ride Stations, and Valleyfair Overflow Parking lot.

Valleyfair is located on 125 acres in Shakopee.

