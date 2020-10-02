Six Arrested in Central Minnesota Drug Trafficking Operation

ST. CLOUD -- Six people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized in a drug trafficking investigation between Minneapolis and central Minnesota.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating a Minneapolis man six months ago after learning he was supplying large amounts of methamphetamine to the St. Cloud area. The task force partnered with the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office and other task forces to learn more about the operation.

Authorities served a search warrant Wednesday at the Minneapolis home of 49-year-old Gerald Ciesco. Officers recovered meth and cash at the home.

Three additional warrants were served in central Minnesota and uncovered more drugs and money.

All told, officers recovered four pounds of meth and more than $15,000 in cash.

Ciesco, 43-year-old James Garner of Rice, 65-year-old Robert Keltner of Coon Rapids, 38-year-old Stacie Condos of St. Cloud, 45-year-old Jeremy Robasse of St. Cloud, and 34-year-old Tyler Erb of St. Cloud were all booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree conspiracy to distribute drugs.