Two Arrested Following Sauk Rapids Drug Sale Investigation

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were arrested Thursday morning following an investigation into drug sales in Sauk Rapids.

Authorities learned 39-year-old Sara Brixx, of Sauk Rapids, was believed to be selling drugs throughout central Minnesota.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force set up undercover buys of heroin and meth from Brixx in both Benton and Stearns counties.

Authorities then used a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Eastern Star Loop in Sauk Rapids. During the search, investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills inside the home. Police also found three hand guns near the drugs.

Brixx and 37-year-old Tommie Hicks were arrested. Brixx was booked into the Stearns County Jail for 1st degree drug sales. She will later be taken to the Benton County Jail also for 1st degree drug sales.

Authorities say charges will be forwarded to Benton County for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance for both Brixx and Hicks for the drugs found inside the home.