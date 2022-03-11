Task Forces Arrest Fugitive in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted in connection to several vehicle pursuits and an active felony warrant for his arrest was brought into custody Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisting investigators with the Department of Corrections Fugitive Task Force when they spotted and arrested 27-year-old Andrew Lind-Behrends outside a north St. Cloud residence.

Officers were monitoring the residence in the 1800 block of 4th Street North when Lind-Behrends came out of the home. Officers arrested Lind-Behrends at the scene and recovered what they say was a handgun that had the serial number removed.

Lind-Behrends was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

He is expected to be charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, having a gun with an obliterated serial number, and for several recent police pursuits.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Minnesota Mansion Designed By Glensheen's Architect is For Sale