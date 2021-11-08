Sartell Police: Porch Pirates Tend to Increase As Holidays Near

SARTELL -- We're approaching that time of year where your online Christmas shopping will end up on your door step, making them a prime target for porch pirates.

The Sartell police department is reminding residents to take extra care this time of year when having mail and packages delivered to your home.

Police says package thefts from doorsteps, front porches and mailboxes typically increase between November and January.

To help keep your packages safe from theft, police suggest asking your family or neighbors to pick up packages as soon as they are delivered, track your packages, choose to have your packages shipped to your office, request a signature for delivery, or if possible reroute or reschedule your delivery for when you will be home.