This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!

Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!

I've got to say, this guy is doing the Lord's work. What get's me is that there are enough pirates out there that he has had more than 20 of the poop packages stolen since he started doing it! Apparently, word hasn't gotten around to the others that they should stop swiping this guy's packages.

If you don't have the time to fill boxes with your dogs poop, or you lack having a pet, here are some things you can do to reduce the chances of your delivered holiday gifts being stolen.

Use an Amazon locker

Have your items delivered to your office

Leave detailed instructions for the delivery drivers

Pick up the items from the store after buying them online

