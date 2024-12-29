Knowing Table Talk Is On Is Half The Battle

We didn't have any guests on Saturday on Table Talk, the WJON bi-weekly show about board gaming. Our Games by James gaming expert, William Pankratz, and I were back discussing new games and new projects coming up on Gamefound and other crowdfunding platforms.

The show started out with William giving us an update on some new games that came out over the Christmas holiday weeks. The first game William told us about was "Body Be Gone." "Body Be Gone" is a light-hearted party card game for 3-6 players in which players are "cleaners" hired to dispose of a dead body. Can you hide the body and not get caught, and tell a fun story about how you did so on the way? William has played the game and says he really enjoyed it.

William also told us about "Lego Monkey Palace" which he says looks fantastic, and the latest in the Unmatched game line, "Unmatched: The Witcher" which has two different sets/boxes, each with three characters from The Witcher TV series.

G.I. Joe Operation Cobra, OC Games and Gamefound G.I. Joe Operation Cobra, OC Games and Gamefound loading...

After discussing what was new at Games by James William and I moved on to talk about some upcoming crowdfunding game projects on Gamefound. We started out telling listeners about "G.I. Joe: Operation Cobra." There is no launch date but the project does say all backers who sign up to follow it ahead of time will get a free Bazooka character if they back it. We both think the game looks fantastic! The minis and artwork are great and really capture the G.I. Joe comic/cartoon feel. It does look like it will be a heavier game based on the 90-150 minute play time and 14+ age. We are both excited to see how many characters come with the game and how many will get added via stretch goals.

Bullet and Gamefound Bullet and Gamefound loading...

After G.I. Joe we moved on to "Bullet Cubed." "Bullet Cubed" is a combo project of new characters for the "Bullet" series and a storage box. The storage box says it will hold all the characters currently out plus have room for more down the road. The project will add two expansion packs and each pack adds 4 new heroines. Neither William or I have played "Bullet" but we both think it looks like a fun game. The game only takes 15-20 minutes so could be a good filler game to add to your collection.

Masters of Orion: Ad Astra and Gamefound Masters of Orion: Ad Astra and Gamefound loading...

Next, it was "Pixels and Polygons" by BD Games launching on January 15th. The theme of Pixels is you are designing a video game. We think the theme is fun and the gameplay looked good. The artwork captures the 80s video game vibe too.

Foxpaw and Gamefound Foxpaw and Gamefound loading...

We also spoke about "Foxpaw" launching on Gamefound on January 6th, "Masters of Orion: Ad Astra" launching on January 13th, and "Grandfondo" launching in the next 30 days.

You can tune into Table Talk every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON opposite the Woods Garden Show.

Masters of Orion: Ad Astra and Game found Masters of Orion: Ad Astra and Game found loading...

