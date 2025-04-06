New Version Of Popular Game Finally Getting Into Stores

ST. CLOUD -- Everdell has been a popular title among board games since it first debuted back in 2018. With its fantastic animal art, tableau building, and worker placement mechanics it has garnered an 8.0 rating on Board Game Geek.

The game has spawned several expansions plus the spin-off games Farshore, Silverfrost, and Welcome to Everdell. Its latest incarnation is the two-player stand-alone version Everdell Duo. We discussed Everdell Duo among other new titles in stores as well as some crowdfunding projects on this week's Table Talk, WJON's bi-weekly show about board gaming.

William Pankratz from James By James joined me and says they just got in Everdell Duo. He says all the Everdells are good and they have done some new twists with the Duo version:

"They used this excuse to add a more cooperative way to play, it has a story mode that you can, campaign mode I guess I should say, that you can go through so it looks really neat."

William also told us about Dinositters by local (Minnesota) game designer Joel Bodkin and Featherstone Games. He says Dinositters is kind of a worker placement game they just got in:

"You're putting your little dinosaurs on the board but your doing that in service of, your essentially collecting activities and resources so that your little that your little dinosaur eggs can hatch so that you can grow a cute little like next of dinosaurs."

We then moved on to talk about some crowdsourcing projects that either just launched or were coming up soon. Animal Kingdom started us off. It is the latest expansion coming for Earth. It is due to launch on Kickstarter on 4/22. Earth is a great game that both WIllam and I enjoy.

Propeller Islands was next which launched on Kickstarter on April 1st and is by designer Stan Kordonsky who also did Dice Hospital, Endless Winter, and Shadow Kingdoms of Valeria. Both William and I thought the game looked good with simple gameplay but still offering some good strategic thinking.

We then moved on to Qu'arz, the capture the flag game, by till5am also launched on April 1st but on Gamefound. William and I both think the miniatures look outstanding for the game and it offers a unique theme. However, I pointed out I had watched the play-through video and it looks to be fairly complex and a table hog as well.

We wrapped up with a few other new projects and Willaim mentioned the new Pokemon Leagues starting at the St. Cloud Games By James. The Pokemon League will be every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. It costs $8 to play with entry prizes and prizes for winning players.

You can tune into Table Talk for fun board gaming conversation and news every other Saturday on WJON opposite the Woods Garden Show. Join us on our next show on April 19th when Conor McGoey of Inside Up Games joins us to talk about Animal Kingdom.

