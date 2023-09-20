Sherburne County Passes 2024 Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County homeowners are expected to see a property tax increase despite a tax base that is projected to be up by nearly 8% in 2024.

The increase is because property tax valuations are also expected to go up by that amount.

County commissioners approved a preliminary budget and tax levy that will see the levy go up by 3.25%. It means a home valued at $355,000 would see the county portion of the property tax go up by approximately $50 per year.

The final 2024 budget and levy will be certified at a truth-in-taxation hearing in December.

