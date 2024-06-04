Minnesota’s Take-A-Kid Fishing Weekend Returns Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- June is Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota and the DNR is urging adults to get kids out to wet a line.

This weekend is Take-A-Kid Fishing Weekend where adults don't have to have a fishing license if they take a child 15-years-old or younger with them to fish.

Take-A-Kid Fishing starts on Friday and continues through Sunday.

The DNR says fishing has a multi-billion effect on Minnesota's economy and by taking kids fishing, you are creating future anglers for the state of Minnesota.

Great Outdoors Month is meant to encourage Minnesotans to get out in nature and enjoy the state's outstanding recreational opportunities.

