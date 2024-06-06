Minnesota DNR Offering Another Free Park Day Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next of four Free Park Days is this Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to one of 74 parks and recreations as a way to promote the outdoors. The DNR waives vehicle parking permits for the day to bring about awareness of Minnesota's natural landscapes and make them accessible to everyone.

The DNR says the entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

There is a Free Park Day for every season of the year.

The fourth and final Free Park Day will be Saturday, November 29th.

For more information, visit the DNR website.

