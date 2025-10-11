FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after a crash near Delano on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 p.m., a car being driven by 38-year-old Brian Entz of Delano was going south on Dague Ave. Southeast and a motorcycle being ridden by 60-year-old Michael Pilarski of Montrose was going west on Highway 12 when they collided in the intersection. Pilarski was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Entz was not hurt in the crash.

