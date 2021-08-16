Authorities Asking For Help Finding Delano Subway Robbery Suspect

DELANO -- Wright County authorities are asking for your help identifying the man who robbed a Delano restaurant Sunday night.

Authorities responded to the Subway store at 625 Babcock Boulevard East at around 8:15 p.m.

An employee told deputies a man entered the store, approached the counter, said they had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot.

Deputies searched the area with the help of the State Patrol Air unit, but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in their 50's, about 5' 10" tall, wearing a white medical mask.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.