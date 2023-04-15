Sauk Centre Man Hurt in Two-Car Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man was hurt in a crash on Highway 12 in Delano.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say two cars, one going west and one going east, collided on the highway.
The driver of the westbound car, 62-year-old Daniel Mcdonald, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the eastbound car, 53-year-old John Donek of Pierz, was not hurt.
