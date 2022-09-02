Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!

Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.

A post to the Facebook page 'Things to Do in Minnesota' gave me the idea to make plans to visit. The details on dates and times aren't released yet, but you can check back to the winery's website, which has an entire section on the upcoming ice palace, by going here.

"We know that winter can be brutal, but add glittering lights, beautiful ice formations, and a little bit of magic, and suddenly winter becomes our favorite! We are counting down the days until we are able to light up the night with our Ice Palace!"

One thing that we CAN be sure of with this Central Minnesota ice palace is that the winery plans on making it 'magical'.

If you plan on taking in the ice palace, it probably goes without saying this, but dress warm, the general rule of thumb would be to dress like you were going skiing, so layers, and wearing boots would be a smart move too.

On top of the ice palace, the winery will also be offering food for visitors, ironically wood fired pizza will be an option, along with other vendors according to the ice palace website.

You can follow the ice palace on Facebook for updates for the upcoming season at Fountain Hill Winery.