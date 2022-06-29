Delano Crash Sends Drivers to Hospital

DELANO -- A two-vehicle crash North of Delano sent both drivers to the hospital.

Officials from the Minnesota State Patrol say about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon a Ford Escape, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato was driving east on Highway 12 when he collided with a westbound Ford Edge driven by 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Schaust was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.