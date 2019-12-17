Delano Man Hurt After Driving Into Light Pole

DELANO -- A Delano man was hurt after he struck a light pole Monday.

The incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Line Road in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old David Heimark went through a red light at County Line Road and hit a light pole on the right side of the road.

He was taken to Ridgeview Emergency with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.