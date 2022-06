ST. CLOUD - Granite City Days continues Friday evening with the annual Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park.

The headliner is the Little River Band with the opening act Ambrosia.

The concert is free to attend, it starts at 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Granite City Days Schedule:

Saturday 10:00 a.m. Parade

Saturday 10:00 p.m. Fireworks over Lake George

Sunday 8:00 a.m. 5K

Sunday 1:00 p.m. World Heritage Day