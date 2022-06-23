St. Cloud Concert Series Kicks Off With A Bang [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The weather was perfect on Wednesday night to kick off the 12th annual Summertime By George Concert Series.

The opening act was Kat Blue followed by the headliner Mason Dixon Line.

A little bonus for Wednesday night's concert was a small fireworks display over Lake George to end the show.

The Summertime By George concert is a free 10-week music series that runs 10 Wednesdays in a row by Lake George. It is organized and run by the St. Cloud Rotary Club.

