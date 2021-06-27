Granite City Days Wrap Up With World Heritage Day Event [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Another Granite City Days is officially in the books. The four-day celebration came to a close Sunday afternoon at Eastman Park.

This year for the closing ceremony the city of St. Cloud teamed up with St. Cloud State University to host the first-ever World Heritage Day event.

The celebration honored the historic partnership between the university and the city as well as the school’s large international student population and the diverse make-up of the city’s population.

St. Cloud State students carried flags representing a multitude of countries across, down, and around the front of the Lake George main stage, creating a parade of nations.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the goal is to hold an expanded version of the event next year with multicultural food offerings and more.

