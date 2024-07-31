Four Car Crash Near Maple Lake Sends One Person To The Hospital

MAPLE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Maple Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 a.m. a pickup driven by 49-year-old Anthony Wuollet of Buffalo was going east on Highway 55 when he rear-ended a transit van driven by 24-year-old Anthony Wilson of St. Cloud who was also going east and turning onto Dillion Avenue NW.

An SUV driven by 68-year-old Douglas Paquay of Annandale was traveling behind Wuollet and then sideswiped Wuollet as his pickup spun out. Wilson then also hit a 2016 transit van driven by 63-year-old Keith Halonen of Buffalo who was going west on Highway 55.

Wuollet was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wilson, Paquay, and Halonen were all treated at the scene with minor injuries.

PAUL HABSTRITT

