SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon near Maple Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by 34-year-old Jonathan Grabowski of Moorhead was going west on 85th Street NW about 2 miles north of Maple Lake. Meanwhile, a pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Adam Lund of Annandale was going east on 85th Street NW when the two vehicles crashed near Griffith Avenue. Grabowski and a passenger in his car, 44-year-old Jimmy Burnett of Fargo, ND, were taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lund was not hurt in the crash.

