Fire Consumes Garage and Vehicles in St. Augusta Thursday

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A fire destroyed a garage and several vehicles in St. Augusta on Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at around 8:40 a.m. at 4668 Loehrer Drive in the city of St. Augusta. The caller reported seeing the fire at his neighbor's detached garage.

A sheriff's deputy and firefighters from St. Augusta and Rockville responded to the scene where the garage was fully engulfed.

The sheriff's office says fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, but the garage is considered a total loss.

The garage contained several vehicles, including tractors, ATVs, and other equipment.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the blaze, and no one was hurt.

