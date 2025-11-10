Fire Destroys Equipment Shed Near Holdingford Sunday

Fire Destroys Equipment Shed Near Holdingford Sunday

Photo by Unsplash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A wood stove is the likely culprit behind a large fire that heavily damaged an equipment shed near Holdingford on Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was notified of the fire in the 43000 block of County Road 3 at around 10:45 a.m.

The caller, 64-year-old Gerard Pintok of Holdingford, said he went inside his 40-by-110-foot shed to start a fire in the wood stove. The sheriff's office says he left the stove door slightly ajar to help feed it oxygen while he went to tend to his cattle. Pintok said a short time later, he looked over and saw fire and smoke billowing from the shed, which was beyond his ability to put out himself.

Several fire departments responded to the scene and were ultimately able to extinguish the flames.

The equipment shed and all of its contents are considered a total loss.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON