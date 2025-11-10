Fire Destroys Equipment Shed Near Holdingford Sunday

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A wood stove is the likely culprit behind a large fire that heavily damaged an equipment shed near Holdingford on Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was notified of the fire in the 43000 block of County Road 3 at around 10:45 a.m.

The caller, 64-year-old Gerard Pintok of Holdingford, said he went inside his 40-by-110-foot shed to start a fire in the wood stove. The sheriff's office says he left the stove door slightly ajar to help feed it oxygen while he went to tend to his cattle. Pintok said a short time later, he looked over and saw fire and smoke billowing from the shed, which was beyond his ability to put out himself.

Several fire departments responded to the scene and were ultimately able to extinguish the flames.

The equipment shed and all of its contents are considered a total loss.

