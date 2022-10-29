Jensen and Birk Make Campaign Stop in St. Cloud Saturday [PHOTOS]

Jensen and Birk Make Campaign Stop in St. Cloud Saturday [PHOTOS]

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A candidate for Governor made a brief stop in central Minnesota this weekend.

Republican Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk campaigned at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. The one-day “Fly-Around” Tour followed Friday’s final debate between Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz.

Get our free mobile app

Jensen and Birk were joined at the rally by other Republican candidates running for office in the area including Tama Theis, Aaron Henning, and Bernie Perryman.

Both Birk and Jensen stepped up to the microphone to pump up the crowd of a couple hundred people, discussing their stances on issues including inflation, crime, and education, while avoiding other hot topics including abortion, immigration, voting, and LGBT rights. The stop was one of six for the candidates.

After leaving St. Cloud, Jensen and Birk headed south to Mankato and then Rochester.

103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history

Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: campaigning, election 2022, Governor, matt birk, Scott Jensen, St. Cloud, st. cloud regional airport
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON