MN DFL Maintains Control of House, Claim Victory in Senate

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Democrats in Tuesday's election defied political pundits' predictions, retaining their majority in the state House and claiming they also won control of the Minnesota Senate by a razor-thin (34-to-33) margin.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that

his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession

earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.

Saint Paul D-F-Ler Erin Murphy says the state is still coming out of a really difficult period and Minnesotans are feeling it:

The surplus is a really great opportunity to put some money back in their pockets, to ease some of what is making life hard right now. But we should also be looking forward and thinking about the things that we need to do for Minnesota.

Democrats retained the governor's office and if they control not only the Minnesota House but also the Senate, it ends the divided government in Minnesota and gives D-F-Lers much more latitude on the state budget and other controversial issues such as abortion and recreational marijuana.

The Minnesota DFL says there has only been one trifecta in the past 31 years of Minnesota history, that was in 2013 and 2014 when the Democrats controlled both the House and Senate as well as the Governor's seat.