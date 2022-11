ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the race for the St. Cloud Area School Board, the two incumbents were the top two vote-getters.

Zachary Dorholt led all candidates with 20 percent of the vote, and Natalie Ringsmuth was second with 18 percent.

The third person who also won a seat on the school board was Heather Weems with 17 percent of the vote.