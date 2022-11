SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board.

The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote.

Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent.

And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.

All three will represent the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board for the next four years.