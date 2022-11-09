Election 2022: Ellison, Blaha Hold Slim Leads

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two of Minnesota's statewide races are still too close to call.

In the Minnesota Attorney General's race, incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is leading his Republican challenger Jim Schultz by just 20,875 votes.

And, in the race for Minnesota Auditor incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha is leading her Republican challenger Ryan Wilson by only 8,471 votes.

One hundred percent of the precincts have been counted, however, all election results are not final until they have been certified. Recounts are also a possibility.