SARTELL (WJON News) - Voters in Sartell have spoken who they want to represent them on the city council.

Incumbent Tim Elness was re-elected to a second term with 3,682 votes.

He will be joined by Jed Meyer who had the second most votes with 3,146.

Other candidates in this race were Stacy Lundeen and Brad Gunderson.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum ran unopposed.