Crimestoppers: Vendors Burglarized At the Benton County Fair

The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting that during the Fair 3 vendors were broken into and another vendor had a ladder stolen from their food truck area. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a collapsible ladder.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 6th Avenue South were a car parked in a garage was broken into. Mages indicates a wallet and apple watch was taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road. The vehicle is a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plate ADC9304.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.