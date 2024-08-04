Benton Country Fair Wraps Up Another Successful Year [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Saturday night's inclement weather didn't dampen spirits at the Benton County Fair. The annual get-together wrapped up on Sunday with the continuation of Saturday's tractor pull, the 4-H Horse Parade, the Open Class Beef Show, and more.
Fair Director Jody Prom says Saturday's weather did force them to evacuate everyone into the Sports Arena for the first time in over 20 years. She says overall it has been a good year:
"It's been going pretty good despite Mother Nature and what she gave us this year but overall we're keeping in focus and getting our attendance up."
Prom says the kids' tractor pull had 72 participants in its first year back, and the talent show's return was a big success too. She says the new Food Ally did well, and despite the humidity, they had pretty steady crowds.
Kat Blue was the musical highlight on Sunday for the third year in a row and she says her band always has a good time playing at the fair:
"Just the excitement of it, everybody's really happy to be here there's always a really happy vibe. It depends on the venue, like how it feels, but always at the fair it's always a happy, excited very amped up vibe, it's fun."
She says it's always good to see her long-time fans at the fair and pick up new fans too. The Deputies also played Sunday on the Cottonwood stage and all the musical entertainment was free. Check out photos of all the fair fun below.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari