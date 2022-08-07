109th Annual Benton County Fair Wraps Up Sunday [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books.

As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds.

The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding, a rifle salute, and taps.

The 109th annual fair wraps up Sunday in Sauk Rapids with autocross, bingo, a muffin contest, the midway, and live music from Kat Blue and Sawyers Dream before closing ceremonies at 5:00 p.m.

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ