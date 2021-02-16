Memorial Bench Dedicated to Former State Senator Jerry Relph

ST. CLOUD -- Friends, family and fellow Marines made their way to Wilson Park in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon to honor the memory of Jerry Relph.

City officials dedicated a granite memorial bench to the former State Senator at the Veterans Monument inside the park.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the bench is a testament of the strength and dedication Relph gave to his community and country.

It's easy to serve, be part of an organization or even a friend when things are going well. It's hard to serve when times are tough, as Jerry did, countless times.

Get our free mobile app

Relph's wife Pegi Broker-Relph says Jerry would have been honored by the gesture, and now she has a place she can visit and cherish his memory.

When I married Jerry I knew he wanted to be cremated and place at his island on Lake Huron, but that doesn't leave me a place here in St. Cloud to go an reflect until now. This is so wonderful.

Relph was a Vietnam veteran and attorney, and was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2016, representing District 14.

He died back in December from complications related to COVID-19.