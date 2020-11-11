Veterans Day Program Held at Wilson Park [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A small group of veterans, city officials and other community members gathered at Wilson Park in St. Cloud Wednesday morning to recognize and honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony, preceded by a parade, was a scaled-back version of Veterans Day events in years past due to COVID-19. Midway through the program, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis rededicated two granite boulders in the park to area veterans. Kleis also announced the installation of a bench honoring two of his late brothers, both of whom were Marine veterans. Kleis said he personally funded the memorial bench.

The program also included a prayer, multiple musical performances and a 21-gun salute by St. Cloud Metro Vets.

Kleis says residents who would like to add a memorial plaque to the granite stones in honor of a veteran are encouraged to call the city.