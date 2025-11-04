ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. The special designation was established in 1996.

Tom Fernlund is the Finance Officer and past President of the St. Cloud Metropolitan Veterans Council. He says their coalition was started in the 1960s.

It was put together by the local veterans service organizations to where they'd have representatives from each organization get together, and their biggest challenge was to try and consolidate the veterans events around the area.

The Metro Vets are organizing the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade for this Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. It will start at 11:00 a.m. The parade route this year starts on 9th Avenue North by Howie's, travels south to West St. Germain Street, and ends at 5th Avenue North near the River's Edge Convention Center.

Also, a Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11th, at 1:30 p.m. in Building 8 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.