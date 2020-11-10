Thank a Veteran on ‘Veterans Day’

UNDATED -- Wednesday is Veterans Day, a day to honor all those who served our country in war or peace. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the traditional events and ceremonies have either been canceled or scaled back.

In a normal year on Veterans Day, American Legion members also spend the day going to area schools talking to students about military service and patriotism, however, visitors aren't being allowed in school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Edwards is the American Legion 6th District Commander in Minnesota. He says there are still ways for all of us to honor our veterans.

Fly a flag. If you see someone that's wearing clothing that identifies them as a veteran, whether a Vietnam service cap or a soldier in uniform, just thank them, say "I appreciate what you've done for us in this country."

Edwards says he understands that the restrictions related to COVID-19 are necessary, but it's still sad because they can't get together as normal.

St. Cloud is holding a small vehicle parade starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by a short ceremony at Wilson Park.

The Official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program will be held virtually this year. A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8:00 a.m. on Veterans Day on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.