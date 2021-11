ST. CLOUD -- An annual parade honoring those who have served in the United States military will be marching through downtown St. Cloud this week.

The 2021 Veterans Day Parade begins at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Cloud Public Library. The route then runs along West St. Germain Street and ends at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

A short program and a social at the convention center will follow the parade.

