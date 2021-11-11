St. Cloud Celebrates Veteran’s Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday.

The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center.

The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which honored Central Minnesota's servicemen and women.

Participants included the VFW, American Legion, United States Submarine Veterans, and Metro Bus.