St. Cloud’s Veterans Day Parade Moving Downtown

ST. CLOUD -- Another marquee event is moving to downtown St. Cloud. This year's Veterans Day Parade will be on West St. Germain Street on Sunday, November 11th.

For the past 11 years, the parade has been held at the St. Cloud VA.

Mayor Dave Kleis says they are hoping for a big crowd of spectators this year, because it is the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day ending World War I on November 11th, 1918. This is also the 100th anniversary of the United States American Legion.

The parade will start at the St. Cloud Public Library at 1:00 p.m. on November 11th, and will end at the River's Edge Convention Center, where there will be a post-parade social.

Kleis says they are still accepting veterans and veterans organizations that want to be in the parade.