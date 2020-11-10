Veteran’s Day Parade, Rededication Ceremony in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A small vehicle parade and dedication ceremony has been planned for Wednesday in honor of Veteran's Day.

The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. next to the Abraham Lincoln Statue on 1st Street North. The parade will cross Veterans Bridge and wind its way down Riverside Drive Northeast to Wilson Park.

At the park, there will be a short rededication ceremony of two granite rocks that have been there since 2005.

Wednesday's ceremony will include the dedication of a new bench and the announcement of an opportunity to honor and memorialize local veterans at that spot.