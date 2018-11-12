Veterans Try out Blacksmithing at Ken’s Custom Iron [VIDEO]

AVON -- In honor of Veterans Day, Ken's Custom Iron hosted a blacksmithing for veterans event Monday.

"Basically we're just giving veterans the opportunity to heat up some iron and take their hand at forging and trying it out."

Samantha Rule is the office manager at Ken's Custom Iron , her father is the owner. She says her dad was inspired by her military service to start the event.

"My husband and I were both in the service and my dad has always been motivated by the military and he loves what everyone does. So we wanted to be able to give back to the veteran community and be able to host an event for them to try out blacksmithing."

After doing a little research Rule says blacksmithing can be therapeutic and can help veterans struggling with PTSD.

"We actually heard of a guy who was completely paralyzed and by using blacksmithing he was able to get himself up out of his wheelchair and work. Eventually, he was able to pound on iron on his own."

This is the third year Ken's Custom Iron has hosted the event. Rule says this year by far has had the largest turnout with over 100 signed up.

Ken's Custom Iron is right off of County Road 9 in Avon.