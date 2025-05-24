Jeep Rolls Into Ditch Near Avon, Passenger Injured
AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed on Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. near Avon. Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee driven by 74-year-old Joann Dirkes of Avon was going west on Interstate 94 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.
A passenger in the Jeep, 76-year-old Margaret Evens of Avon, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dirkes was not hurt in the crash.
