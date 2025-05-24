Jeep Rolls Into Ditch Near Avon, Passenger Injured

Jeep Rolls Into Ditch Near Avon, Passenger Injured

Paul Habstritt, WJON

AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. near Avon. Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee driven by 74-year-old Joann Dirkes of Avon was going west on Interstate 94 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A passenger in the Jeep, 76-year-old Margaret Evens of Avon, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dirkes was not hurt in the crash.

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

 

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

 

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Avon, avon township, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON