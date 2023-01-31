No School At Avon Elementary Again on Tuesday
AVON (WJON News) -- Classes have been canceled again for Tuesday at Avon Elementary.
The Albany Area School District says mechanical issues remain for the Avon school building.
This only affects students at Avon elementary.
